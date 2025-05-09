Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 292.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $137,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $488.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.29.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.