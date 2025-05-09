Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Sells 4,651 Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Rand Capital were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Rand Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RAND opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. Rand Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 154.01% and a return on equity of 6.60%.
Rand Capital Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rand Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Rand Capital
Rand Capital Profile
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rand Capital
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- OXY Stock Rebound Begins Following Solid Earnings Beat
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Investing in CoreWeave: Key Insights on the NVIDIA‑Backed AI IPO
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Datadog Earnings Delight: Q1 Strength and an Upbeat Forecast
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.