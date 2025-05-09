Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Sells 4,651 Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Rand Capital were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. Rand Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 154.01% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rand Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

