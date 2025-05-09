Fred Alger Management LLC Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 219,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,120,000 after buying an additional 3,947,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,231,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.9 %

Citigroup stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,007 shares of company stock worth $8,824,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

