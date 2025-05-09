1,000 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Elefante Mark B

Elefante Mark B purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 165,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $253.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.96 and a 12-month high of $273.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $2,898,543.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,860.80. This represents a 40.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.51 per share, for a total transaction of $105,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,059.17. This represents a 2.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,985. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

