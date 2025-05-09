Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Invests $981,000 in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 431.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,578 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in PAR Technology by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

PAR Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.27 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.