Ethic Inc. Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $270.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $273.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

