Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,388 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of TransDigm Group worth $244,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after purchasing an additional 729,930 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,872. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,135 shares of company stock valued at $240,122,586. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TDG stock opened at $1,385.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,353.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,321.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,490.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.