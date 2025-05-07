SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSB. Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. SouthState has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other news, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $200,652.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,433.86. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.02 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $431,481.78. The trade was a 137.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

