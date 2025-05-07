Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja Purchases 21,000 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $315,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,636.78. This trade represents a 47.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,640,000 after buying an additional 131,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Select Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,533,000 after acquiring an additional 62,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,643,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after purchasing an additional 864,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,476,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,902 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

