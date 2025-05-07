Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Insider Dale Elphinstone Purchases 1,217,081 Shares of Stock

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN – Get Free Report) insider Dale Elphinstone bought 1,217,081 shares of Engenco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$371,209.71 ($241,045.26).

Engenco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.

Engenco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Engenco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Engenco

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. The company operates through: Gemco Rail, Convair Engineering, Drivetrain, Workforce Solutions, and Other segments. The Gemco Rail segment engages in the remanufacture and repair of locomotives, wagons, bearings, and other rail products for rail operators and maintainers.

