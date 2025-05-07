Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Insider Sells A$232,500.00 in Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kavanagh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.65 ($3.02), for a total value of A$232,500.00 ($150,974.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

