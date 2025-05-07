Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $283,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,563,212.50. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Thad Jampol sold 112,928 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $6,693,242.56.

On Monday, March 10th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -197.08 and a beta of 0.84. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $77.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 6,506.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,139,000 after buying an additional 672,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Intapp by 408.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after buying an additional 579,075 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,563,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,701,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,077,000 after buying an additional 395,804 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

