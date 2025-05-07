Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,170.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JMBS opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $47.06.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
