Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,170.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.