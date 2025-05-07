Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,814 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.73% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,441,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 596,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DSTL stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.