Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Cut to $139.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of GL opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $76.55 and a 52-week high of $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,998.96. The trade was a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

