Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Acquires 323,585 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,585 shares during the quarter. Despegar.com makes up 1.7% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.90% of Despegar.com worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DESP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 2,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after buying an additional 1,085,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 2,020.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 554.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,826 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $9,499,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 491,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 263,006 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DESP opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 58.97% and a net margin of 4.45%. Despegar.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

