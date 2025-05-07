Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729,808 shares during the quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sportradar Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRAD shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sportradar Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.