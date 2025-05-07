Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Sells 1,738,372 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,766,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738,372 shares during the period. Rush Street Interactive makes up approximately 7.6% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $65,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 189,107 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 123,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $6,965,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 672,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 161,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 133,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $1,904,129.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,251,943 shares in the company, valued at $32,022,629.46. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $807,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,102,009.50. This trade represents a 7.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,225 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

