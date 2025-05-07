Concentric Capital Strategies LP Sells 3,225 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $172.72 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.43.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.