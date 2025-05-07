CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $17.07 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 183.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,483 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $17,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,296,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.62.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

