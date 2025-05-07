Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 305,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000. Expro Group accounts for about 1.8% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPRO. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Expro Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Expro Group by 1,413.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Expro Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $887.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.