Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 2.87% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,262.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter.

SOXQ opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $389.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0693 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

