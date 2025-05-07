Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 91,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000. Weatherford International accounts for about 3.1% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Amundi increased its position in Weatherford International by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,815,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,215,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFRD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $135.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Depinder Sandhu sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $929,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,517.72. The trade was a 61.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal P. Goldman acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,074.44. This represents a 90.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

