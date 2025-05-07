CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CoreCommodity Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $131,350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,299,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after purchasing an additional 543,876 shares in the last quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,247,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 357,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $98.25. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

