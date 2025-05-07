Collar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust makes up about 1.4% of Collar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000.

NYSE EFR opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

