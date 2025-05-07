EHP Funds Inc. Invests $5.95 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of EHP Funds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EHP Funds Inc. owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.