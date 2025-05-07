Durable Capital Partners LP Cuts Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Durable Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540,323 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group comprises about 2.7% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 3.41% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $331,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

