Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,007,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $129.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

