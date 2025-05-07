Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 787 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 76,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $97.83 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

