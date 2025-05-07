Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is Eminence Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579,368 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,591 shares during the period. Performance Food Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $218,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after buying an additional 401,235 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $54,665,000 after purchasing an additional 371,078 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,667,691 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $141,003,000 after purchasing an additional 125,532 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $83.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

