Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after buying an additional 2,947,771 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after buying an additional 1,165,955 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $297.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.