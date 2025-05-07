Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $10.57 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 287.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Kemper worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.