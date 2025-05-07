Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.93% of Signet Jewelers worth $67,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1,046.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,592 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 862.5% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,762,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,989,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,648.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 304,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,791,000 after buying an additional 224,339 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey bought 1,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -168.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CL King initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

