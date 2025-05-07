Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,487 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,349,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,381,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 289,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,333,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $433.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $545.30. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.50.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

