Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 329,378 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,078,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.01% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $446,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,604,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,419,000 after purchasing an additional 317,206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $43.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.