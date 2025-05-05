Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 1,073 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $364.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

