Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

NYSE:APTV opened at $58.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 35.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 31.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 3.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 34,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

