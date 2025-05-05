Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423,535 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.47% of Toll Brothers worth $59,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $104.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.27.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

Read Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.