Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423,535 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.47% of Toll Brothers worth $59,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers
In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.1 %
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
