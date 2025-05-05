Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Cut to $1.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. 102,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,326. The stock has a market cap of $135.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 44.83% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beauty Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

