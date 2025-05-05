Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118,891 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CDW were worth $48,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,673,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,905,000 after acquiring an additional 99,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,220,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,848,000 after purchasing an additional 574,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,351,000 after buying an additional 524,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CDW by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,149,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $166.83 on Monday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $241.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.72.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

