Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.04, but opened at $67.98. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 364,312 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $504.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 640.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

