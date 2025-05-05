Bearing Point Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 740 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,859.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $488.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $306.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.64.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.