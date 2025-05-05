General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.50 and last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 445610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 355,200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 146.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

