Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $16.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 3,642,344 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.