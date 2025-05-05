Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) recently:

5/5/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2025 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $295.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2025 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2025 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $296.00 to $269.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.84. The stock had a trading volume of 377,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,466. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.63.

Get Lowe's Companies Inc alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.