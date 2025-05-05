Oasys Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $59.17 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a market cap of $59.17 million and approximately $974,950.28 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,104,053,283 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,104,053,283.1077633 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.01447114 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $731,879.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

