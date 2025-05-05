Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 60528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 260,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 763,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

