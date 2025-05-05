Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 342,714 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 607,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,714 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 72,694 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 143,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $3,648,358.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,251,435.53. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOC. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

SOC stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

About Sable Offshore

(Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.