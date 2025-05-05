BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0400 on Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $727.47 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00003177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00002462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,199,548,337 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

