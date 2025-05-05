Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.96. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 2,270,276 shares trading hands.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

